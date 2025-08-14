Confess It | Faith Walk
She shares powerful advice from her mother: “You literally can live anything down.” The key is persistence in doing right. “If you’ve done the wrong thing for a long time and people keep reminding you of the wrong thing, keep doing the right thing. Guess what? That will become the louder message.”
Campbell emphasizes that God isn’t embarrassed by our confessions—”He already knew you was gonna do it in the first place. He just needs you to be honest.” The segment concludes with encouragement that God provides wisdom about when and how to confess to others, while maintaining that we can always be completely honest with Him.
