Ikea Allowed Muslims To Safely Pray In There Parking Lot While Social Distancing [PHOTO]

A Group of Muslims needed somewhere to gather and pray so they asked an Ikea if they can use there parking lot to gather for prayer and Ikea said yes!

An Ikea in Germany has been recognized for an act of kindness. Due to the stay at home order, all houses of prayers are closed but this does not stop people from practicing their religion.

A group of Muslims needed somewhere to gather and pray so they asked an Ikea if they could use its parking lot to gather for prayer and Ikea said yes! The visual of a group of people getting together peacefully to pray looks so beautiful.

Ikea Allowed Muslims To Safely Pray In There Parking Lot While Social Distancing [PHOTO]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

