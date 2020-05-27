An Ikea in Germany has been recognized for an act of kindness. Due to the stay at home order, all houses of prayers are closed but this does not stop people from practicing their religion.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

A group of Muslims needed somewhere to gather and pray so they asked an Ikea if they could use its parking lot to gather for prayer and Ikea said yes! The visual of a group of people getting together peacefully to pray looks so beautiful. See the powerful photo below…

Eid Mubarak all✨ Especially to this Ikea branch in Germany. Local Muslims asked if they can use the car park for prayers in order to maintain distancing per regulations. And Ikea said yes pic.twitter.com/6EDLmjkY9I — Abdirahim Saeed (@AbdirahimS) May 24, 2020

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Ikea Allowed Muslims To Safely Pray In There Parking Lot While Social Distancing [PHOTO] was originally published on rnbphilly.com