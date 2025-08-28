ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

ADIA is celebrating a big season in her career and ministry. The Stellar Award-winning songwriter, vocal arranger, and artist stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to reflect on her journey, the power of collaboration, and what’s next for her growing platform.

The conversation began with her newest single, On the Way, a song she says was written for those who may feel weary or close to giving up. “Do not give up—you will if you faint not,” ADIA said while introducing the record, calling it a reminder of hope and perseverance.

The song has already connected deeply with listeners, and this year brought an even bigger milestone when ADIA took home New Artist of the Year at the Stellar Awards. Winning during the 40th anniversary celebration made the honor even more special. “It means everything to me,” she shared. “They were shining a light on legacy while also highlighting new artists, and to be on the main stage felt amazing.”

Beyond the music industry, ADIA’s commitment to ministry has shaped her path. She has been serving at Rock City Church in Birmingham alongside Pastor Mike Jr., who she credits as both a mentor and collaborator. “Collaboration and servanthood are two of the most important things in my ministry,” she explained. “Pastor Mike has always made sure to call my name in any room he’s in. That kind of support has opened doors I might never have reached on my own.”

ADIA also emphasized the role of service in her personal growth. After spending time away from active church service during the pandemic, she realized how vital it was to return. “I was doing everything for God, but I wasn’t spending time with Him,” she admitted. Serving regularly, without pay, has been transformational. “It’s me giving back, using my gift to glorify the kingdom. It has made the biggest difference in my life this past year.”

The singer was quick to thank those who have stood by her throughout her journey, including Get Up Mornings co-host Griff. “You believed in me even when you barely knew me,” she told him. “I really appreciate you. You’re a real one.”

Looking ahead, ADIA revealed she has new music on the way. A fresh EP is set to release on September 12, and while a tour has not yet been confirmed, she assured fans to stay tuned.

With her faith-driven purpose, musical talent, and a Stellar Award now under her belt, ADIA is ready for the next chapter. As she continues to inspire with her songs and testimony, she’s proving that her message of endurance and hope is truly on the way to reaching even more hearts.

