Listen Live
Get Up!

Fast Time Fast Motivation | Dr. Willie Jolley

Fast Time Fast Motivation | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Fast Time Fast Motivation”

I’ve been telling you about the fact that it only takes a minute, a short time to change your life and change your future.  For many years, I sang jingles for commercials like Pizza Hut, Pizza Hut making it great, Black Entertainment Television, BET Black Entertainment TV, and many more. 

One day I realized I could also sell Motivation in a Minute, and that’s how we started the Motivation in a Minute, and that’s how It Only Takes a Minute to Change Your Life came into reality.  I want to say in a time of instant rights and phone loans and a time of quick cash and fast food, you need some quick motivation, a message that is designed to change your life in a minute. 

Listen and watch each and every day.  It will change your life, change your future and change your finances. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Mary Mary
Trending
Uncategorized
Local
News
News
TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close