Listen Live
Get Up!

You're Only Knocked Out If You Stay Down | Dr. Willie Jolley

You’re Only Knocked Out If You Stay Down | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “You’re Only Knocked Out If You Stay Down

 

Look, everybody faces setbacks. sooner or later everybody hits walls. Has some time when they going to have disappointments and failures. But the difference between champions and critics is how they respond to those situations. Champions those setbacks as fuel for their comeback. Remember a knockdown is not a knockout unless you stay down. Light may knock you down, but you have the power to get back up, dust yourself off, and tell life you refuse to give up. Think about the light pump, the life pump. Thomas Edison failed hundreds of time before he got it right. If he had quit, we would not have light. We’d be in the dark. So don’t quit when things go wrong. Keep trying. Keep learning. Keep striving. Keep going, and keep growing. You’ll see that the comeback is greater than the setback. 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Mary Mary
Trending
Uncategorized
News
Entertainment
27 Items
Celebrity
TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close