Dream It, Then Do It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 17, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Dream It, Then Do It”

 

Look, dreaming is important. Vision is important. But dream don’t work unless you do.  Too many people sit around waiting for success to knock on their door. But success doesn’t come to the passive, it comes with the persistent.  A dream without action is nothing more than a wish. When you match your dream with hard work, discipline and determination, then you create a destiny. The good news is you don’t have to do everything all at once. Just take one step today and another tomorrow and another the next day. Small, consistent action beats big, inconsistent effort every time. Remember, faith without works is dead. So keep the faith and also keep working hard and work hard to make your dream into a reality because you can do it.  

