Fear vs. Faith | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 18, 2025

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Fear vs. Faith”

Fear has two meanings. Forget everything and run or face everything and rise too many people that fear paralyze them. But fear is nothing more than false evidence appearing real the minute you conquer fear, you take back your power. Think about it. Most of the things we fear, it never, ever happen, and yet fear robs people of their potential and steals their dreams. Don’t let it rob you. Step out on faith, step out on courage, fear and faith. Both ask you to believe in something you cannot see. Why not choose faith when you do, you’ll see doors open, opportunities appear and blessings flow. Go forward without fear and this becomes go for it anyway.

 

