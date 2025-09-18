Deitrick Haddon Drops New Anthem “Say the Name”

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Deitrick Haddon is back with another gospel anthem, and this time he’s bringing along some surprising collaborators. The preacher, artist, producer, and actor stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to talk about his brand-new single, Say the Name, featuring Young Dro and Anisha Burchette. The track was recorded live in Detroit and will be part of a larger upcoming album.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Haddon says the song was designed to match the times we’re living in. “We’re in a season where you’ve got to turn everything up—your faith, your prayer life, your worship—because the enemy is going crazy right now,” he explained. “Say the Name is about reflecting that spirit and declaring victory through Christ.”

The collaboration might surprise some, but Haddon says Young Dro has a deep faith that many don’t realize. “He really has a relationship with God. People don’t always reach out to artists like him to share that side, but he’s got a lot to say about what God has done for him,” Haddon shared. Anisha Burchette, a gifted Detroit songwriter who has penned tracks for Mary Mary among others, also adds her powerhouse voice to the single.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Known for pushing creative boundaries, Haddon’s music has always stood out in gospel for its fresh sound and bold approach. He credits his upbringing for this fearlessness, recalling how his parents were both out-of-the-box thinkers. “We were raised to be ourselves. My dad drove a Rolls-Royce and dressed sharp before it was cool, and my mom was a prophetess who looked like she belonged on the runway. They taught me to embrace who I am—and that’s what I put in my music.”

Beyond music, Haddon continues to focus on ministry. He leads Hill City Church in Los Angeles and stays connected with fans through social media under the handle @DHaddy. “I just want people to know my message, my music, and my voice were here,” he said. “I’m doing it all in Jesus’ name.”

Related Article: Deitrick Haddon Puts a Gospel Spin on the National Anthem

Related Article: Deitrick Haddon Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of February 1, 2025)

With Say the Name, Deitrick Haddon is once again proving that gospel can be innovative, collaborative, and still deeply rooted in faith. The single is now available on streaming platforms, ready to inspire listeners to declare their faith boldly.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM