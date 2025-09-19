Listen Live
News

Brandy & Monica Share "Boss Babe" Dress Code for Joint Tour

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 13

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
Source: Tony Bowen / Dunkin’

With the start of their joint The Boy Is Mine Tour just weeks away, R&B powerhouses Brandy & Monica are setting the tone with some fierce style!

In a joint Instagram post shared on Sept. 17, the dynamic duo shared flicks of themselves in some fashion-forward suitwear. Monica opted for the classic black and white, pairing the traditional shirt and tie with edgy leather boots, bottoms, and overcoat. Meanwhile, Brandy went with a bold burgundy houndstooth suit & coat, complete with a dramatic tie and lapel design. The carousel also included some other fashionable ladies in suits, including Teyana Taylor, Beyoncé, and tourmate Kelly Rowland, just to name a few.

In the caption, Monica wrote the inspiration for the fashion:

Women in Suits Represent STRENGTH, POWER & UNITY… If these images are inspiring to you, be sure to dress accordingly during THE BOY IS MINE TOUR…..

There is No Boy, Just Bosses 😉

Okay, noted!

If you’re looking to get into your boss babe mode for the tour (which, btw, includes TWO Atlanta stops on Oct. 31 and Dec. 4), check out some looks below!

SEE ALSO

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

SEE ALSO

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

SEE ALSO

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

SEE ALSO

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

SEE ALSO

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

SEE ALSO

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

SEE ALSO

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

SEE ALSO

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

SEE ALSO

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

SEE ALSO

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

SEE ALSO

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

SEE ALSO

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

SEE ALSO

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Mary Mary
Trending
DEITRICK HADDON
8:42
Entertainment
11 Items
News
Movies
News
TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close