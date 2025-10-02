Listen Live
Get Up!

Use Failure As Your Fertilizer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Use Failure As Your Fertilizer

 

Today’s message is taken from my book of setback is a setup for a comeback. Look, failure is not the opposite of success, is apart of success. Failure is fertilizer, it stinks while you’re going through it. But it helps you grow stronger. The most successful people in the world are not the ones who never failed.  They’re the ones who have failed over and over again and learn from those failures and made-up their mind to keep moving forward every mistake is a lesson.  Every disappointment is a teacher. Don’t waste your failures, use them as fertilizer for your future. Feed your faith, starve your fears, and grow into the person God said you should be the one that he created. You were born to win, so after that today, because this is your time to win.  

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Mary Mary
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
61 Items
Obituaries
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
1:19
Get Up!
JACQUELYN PATILLO
4:35
Entertainment
GUMEC Bebe Winans
11:21
Entertainment
TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close