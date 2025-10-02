Dove Awards Celebrate 56 Years With Star-Studded Show

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / other

The Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards are back, and this year marks a major milestone—56 years of honoring gospel and Christian artists who inspire millions around the world. Jackie Patillo, president of the GMA, joined Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to share her excitement about what’s to come.

“This year’s Dove Awards are all about progress and hope,” Patillo explained. “Christian and gospel music continues to be a lifeline for people looking for healing and inspiration, and the diversity of sounds represented at the show proves that the message of Jesus shines through every style.”

For the first time, the awards will be held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, home of the NHL’s Predators and one of the city’s most iconic venues. It’s a big leap from previous years at the Allen Arena, which had been selling out months in advance. “God just pushed us forward,” Patillo said. “Now we have seats for everyone.”

That’s good news, considering the star-studded lineup. With Brandon Lake leading the nominations and legends like Yolanda Adams, John P. Kee, Ricky Dillard, and choirs bringing their signature sounds, the event promises to be a true celebration of diversity in gospel and Christian music. “When we say gospel, we don’t mean one sound,” Patillo emphasized. “We mean a message. And that message is what unites us.”

For the third consecutive year, Tauren Wells will return as host. Patillo praised Wells’ rare ability to connect with audiences, both as a singer and communicator. “He has a pastor’s heart,” she said, pointing out that his unique mix of talent, charisma, and spiritual grounding makes him the perfect choice.

Performances are expected to be a highlight of the evening, with Tamela Mann taking the stage and gospel legend Fred Hammond delivering a medley. “It’s going to be special,” Patillo promised.

Fans won’t have to miss a moment. The 56th Annual Dove Awards will air on TBN on Friday, October 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET and again at 10:00 p.m. ET, with streaming options also available. Viewers can find more information at gospelmusic.org or gospelawards.com.

As Patillo summed it up: “We get to come together, celebrate, and lift up the message of Jesus through music. That’s what makes the Dove Awards so important year after year.”

