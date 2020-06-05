Watch Here: We Are One “Night Of Prayer, Unity & Healing” [LIVE STREAM]

Join Radio One and Reach Media, along with faith-based leaders from across the country, for a night of prayer, unity and healing!

The “We Are One: Night Of Prayer” kicks off this Sunday, June 7 at 7PM ET – Midnight on the Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell Facebook Page and right here in the video below because, options are good (haha)! Whichever way you choose to watch, make sure you share with a friend and join the conversation.

See you there!

