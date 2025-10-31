Chapter V Inspires Hope and Faith with New Single “Hold On”

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Rising gospel group Chapter V joined Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to talk about their debut single “Hold On,” their musical roots, and the faith that fuels their journey. The five-member group—Samuel, Marcus, Jonathan, Michael, and Bryant—represents a refreshing new sound in gospel, blending tight harmonies, heartfelt lyrics, and deep spiritual conviction.

When Erica welcomed them on the show, she immediately praised their energy and unity. “It’s nothing like brothers coming together,” she said. “I love the voices of men in harmony—the warmth and the depth of it all.” The group shared that their bond began in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they all grew up involved in the gospel music scene. What started as a one-time collaboration for a tribute to the legendary group Commissioned soon turned into something bigger. “We came together to do a tribute, and it was our first time singing together,” one member explained. “After that night, God impressed on all our hearts that this was something we were called to do.”

Their first single, “Hold On,” carries a powerful message of endurance and faith. “The song came from a deep place,” one member shared. “Life changes so fast, but God’s hand never does. When you hold on to Him, everything will be all right.” The group hopes the track reminds listeners to trust God even in uncertainty. “We just want people to know that there’s hope and a future,” they added. “Even when things look impossible, God’s already worked it out. You just have to keep holding on.”

Erica’s co-host Griff jumped in to share how he first discovered Chapter V at the Indiana State Fair. “They rocked the stage,” he said proudly. “I told them, ‘Y’all next!’” He then asked who they’d love to collaborate with. Without hesitation, the group named gospel producer Warren Campbell, calling him “the Quincy Jones of gospel.” They also mentioned Rodney Jerkins and Fred Hammond as dream collaborators. Erica laughed, promising to pass the message to her husband, Warren.

Before wrapping up, Erica asked how she could pray for them. “Pray for focus, resources, and divine connections,” one member said sincerely. “We’ve got a lot planned for 2026 and beyond, and it takes prayer to get there.” The group thanked her for the support and encouraged listeners to follow them online at @officialchapterv—that’s “V” as in the Roman numeral, not the number five, they clarified with a laugh.

With their soulful blend of voices, heartfelt message, and brotherly bond, Chapter V is making an impression as one of gospel’s most promising new acts. Their debut single “Hold On” is now streaming on all platforms, offering a message of hope, perseverance, and faith in God’s plan. As Erica closed the interview, she smiled and said, “We got y’all covered—y’all are welcome here anytime.” The group responded with gratitude, thankful for the chance to share their music and ministry with the world.

