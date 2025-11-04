Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: November 4th

Source: Reach Media / Urban One Erica Campbell, Cheryl Jackson, and Griff give us the latest trending topics, insightful discussions, and fresh perspectives of stories making headlines today! Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It’s Election Day! Local elections are underway, and everyone over 18 is encouraged to make their voice heard at the polls. Simple steps for preparedness include bringing ID and checking out a sample ballot online to know exactly who and what’s on the slate. Every single vote counts, including when just a few candidates are running. The Government Shutdown

The ongoing government shutdown, now at 35 days, is having a real impact on families and essential workers. TSA agents and others are working without pay, and communities are reminded to show kindness, offer support, and remember that these hardships affect many, even if not directly. In times of struggle, faith remains a vital source of strength—“God is.”

Sherri Shepherd Gets a Star on the Hollywood Wall of Fame

Sherri Shepherd’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor: Sherri Shepherd has received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a milestone rooted in faith and perseverance. Once homeless and walking those same streets dreaming of such a moment, her achievement is celebrated as both a blessing and testimony that with belief and determination, dreams can come true.

Sports Highlights College football action takes center stage with special attention given to fierce HBCU rivalries and standout performances. Albany State emerged victorious in a close contest against Savannah State, while South Carolina State edged past Morgan State in a high-scoring battle. Other notable matchups include Fayetteville State facing off against Johnson C. Smith and Grambling racking up a win over Alabama A&M. These games not only excite fans but also showcase the rich talent and tradition of HBCU athletics, reinforcing pride and unity across the community.

