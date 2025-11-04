Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: November 4, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Urban One Here’s what you need to know today, delivered by the one and only Sybil Wilkes. Staying informed is a powerful tool for our community, helping us navigate the world and advocate for the change we want to see. ✕

November SNAP Benefits The Trump administration plans to use a $4.65 billion emergency fund to partially cover November’s SNAP benefits. This decision follows court rulings that kept the program active. However, this amount is only about half of the usual $8 billion monthly cost. This could mean reduced or delayed payments for many of the 42 million Americans, creating significant uncertainty as the USDA missed the November 1st deadline.

It’s Election Day It’s Election Day, and today’s off-year elections are seen by many as a public opinion poll on President Trump and the Republican party. While major attention is on the gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, New York is also holding its mayoral election. Analysts are watching these results closely, along with California’s Proposition 50 on redistricting, for clues about what might happen in next year’s important midterm elections.

Tax Compliance or Tax Strategy? Are you focused on tax compliance or tax strategy? CPA Katrina McCraft points out a crucial difference that could be costing you money. She explains that most traditional accountants focus on reporting what has already happened. This backward-looking method misses key opportunities for proactive wealth-building. McCraft emphasizes that coaches, consultants, and creators need strategic tax planning to truly build wealth, not just file returns.