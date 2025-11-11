Listen Live
Tamela Mann Debuts 'Mama Mann's Kitchen' Spice Blends

Tamela Mann Debuts ‘Mama Mann’s Kitchen’ Spice Blend Collection

Published on November 11, 2025

39th Annual Stellar Awards - Press Room
Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Grammy Award-winning gospel artist and actress Tamela Mann is venturing into a new business showcasing her love for all things flavor and spice.

The singer announced that she is releasing Mama Mann’s Kitchen Seasoning Blend Collection.

“Mama Mann’s Kitchen is all about love you can taste,” said Mann in a statement with the Gospel Music Association. “These spices come from the same heart that’s been cooking for my family for years — with flavor, warmth, and faith at the center … My goal is to help families bring a little more joy to the table and remember that food, like love, is best when it’s shared and doesn’t have to be hard to make.”

There are four different blends of the Mama Mann’s Kitchen Collection. A For Everything blend, a Garlic Mix blend, an All Things Blackened blend and Just For Pie blend.

Each blend is a soulful, savory collection that gives every home a little taste of Tamela Mann’s table.

You can preorder the Mama Mann’s Kitchen Seasoning Blend Collection here.

Tamela Mann Debuts ‘Mama Mann’s Kitchen’ Spice Blend Collection was originally published on thelightnc.com

