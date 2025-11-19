Listen Live
Black Celebrities Born In November

Iconic Black stars who celebrate their birthdays in the month of November

Published on November 19, 2025

Hello November!

It’s that season when many are beginning to reflect back on the year—recapping achievements, progress made, and setting new goals for the future. For celebrities with birthdays this month, it’s also a time to celebrate another lap around the sun!

From icons who have been inspiring us for years, to rising stars on the come up, each of these examples of black excellence are worth highlighting. Beyond the big screen, concert stages, and arenas, these are culture-shapers, advocates for change, and voices for the underrepresented—whether they’ve broken records, won awards, or used their platform for social change. 

These individuals have enriched our lives in more ways than a few, so it’s time for us to wish a very happy birthday to the Scorpio and Sagittarius crew! 

Scorpios born in November are intense, passionate, and deeply intuitive. They have a magnetic presence and an air of mystery that draws people toward them. Known for their emotional depth, Scorpios are fiercely loyal to those they care about and are not afraid to confront challenges head-on. Their determination and resourcefulness make them natural problem-solvers, but their intensity can sometimes lead to a tendency to be secretive or overly protective. Scorpios are also highly perceptive, often picking up on emotions and motives that others might miss, which makes them both empathetic and strategic in their interactions.

Sagittarius individuals born in November are known for their adventurous spirit and boundless optimism. They are natural explorers, always seeking new experiences and knowledge, which makes them incredibly curious and open-minded. Their fiery energy is contagious, and they often inspire those around them with their enthusiasm and zest for life. However, their love for freedom and independence can sometimes make them appear restless or commitment-averse. Sagittarians are also known for their honesty, often speaking their minds with refreshing candor, though this can occasionally come across as bluntness.

Nelly Was Born on November 2nd

Ella Mai Was Born on November 3rd

Colin Kaepernick was Born on November 3

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Born on November 4th

Sean Combs
Source: Getty / General

Odell Beckham Jr. Was Born on November 5th

(The Late) Ike Turner Was Born on November 5th

Array
Source: Flashburst / WENN / WENN

Lamar Odom Was Born on November 6th

Lamar Odom Red Carpet
Source: (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) / (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Thandie Newton Was Born on November 6th

Algee Smith Was Born on November 7th

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

SZA Was Born on November 8th

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Sisquo Was Born on November 9th

Scarface Was Born on November 9th

Fantastic Voyage 2025 Day 3
Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media

Cory Hardrict Was Born on November 9th

Tracy Morgan Was Born on November 10th

CRUTCH | Special Screening in NYC
Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Eve Was Born on November 10th

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMFAR-GALA-CHARITY-RESEARCH-AIDS
Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Michael Jai White Was Born on November 10th

7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Victor Cruz Was Born on November 11th

Victor Cruz x Hennessy Canelo Fight Party
Source: Natasha Campos / Courtesy of Hennessy

Russell Westbrook Was Born on November 12th

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Omarion Was Born on November 12th

Omarion
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Tevin Campbell Was Born on November 12th

Atlanta R&B Music Experience
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj0phaiLhuu/?hl=en

Whoopi Goldberg Was Born on November 13th

Metta World Peace Was Born on November 13th

Grand Opening Of The PM Lounge Fresno Brings Hollywood Glamour To The Central Valley
Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Boosie Was Born on November 14th

Lil Boosie on set
Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Rev Run Was Born on November 14th

Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Invesco QQQ - JJ Johnson's The Cookout: A Hip Hop Celebration hosted by Rev Run and Angela Yee
Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

E-40 Was Born on November 15th

Winston Duke Was Born on November 15th

Lisa Bonet Was Born on November 16th

Wallis Annenberg And The Annenberg Foundation Host VIP North American Premiere Of Sebatiao Salgado's "Amazonia" Exhibition
Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

RuPaul Was Born on November 17th

Ronnie DeVoe Was Born on November 17th

David Ortiz Was Born on November 18th

David Ortiz x WhistlePig x Big Papi Barrell x WhistlePig PiggyBack Legends Series
Source: WhistlePig / WhistlePig

Mike Epps Was Born on November 18th

Fabolous Was Born on November 18th

Damon Wayans Jr. Was Born on November 18th

56th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Allyson Felix Was Born on November 18th

Tyga Was Born on November 19th

Vashawn Mitchell Was Born on November 19th

2022 Urban One Honors

Future Was Born on November 20th

Legendary Nights ,Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ MUSTARD
Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Urban One

Michael Strahan Was Born on November 21st

Women's Empowerment -- Michael Strahan
Source: Glenn Parson / Women’s Empowerment 2018

Robin Roberts Was Born on November 23rd

2017 NBA Awards
Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

Jaleel White Was Born on November 27th

Robin Givens Was Born on November 27th

Trey Songz Was Born on November 28th

Trey Songz
Source: Trey Songz / Trey Songz

Bryshere Gray Was Born on November 28th

Fox Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, New York, USA - 14 May 2018
Source: Variety / Getty

Michael Blackson Was Born on November 28th

Michael Blackson
Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Russell Wilson Was Born on November 29th

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Chadwick Boseman Was Born on November 29th

Chadwick Boseman at Howard University
Source: Howard University / Howard University

The Game Was Born on November 29th

Don Cheadle Was Born on November 29th

EBONY Power 100 Gala
Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

Black Celebrities Born In November was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

