Little Things Make a Big Difference | Dr Willey Jolley

Small actions can create substantial impact, according to Dr. Willey Jolley's insights on the power of little things.

Published on November 20, 2025

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Little Things Make a Big Difference”

Today’s message is taken from my book, An Attitude of Excellence.  Excellence is not just about the big moments, but it’s about the little things.  A smile, a kind word, a well-done job, a follow-through, a detail that needs to be done and you do it.  People may forget the big speech, but they will always remember how you made them feel. the small, daily choices that build trust, respect, and impact.  Don’t overlook the little things because the little things create the big things, the big wins.  Excellence is built one small choice at a time.Today, choose to build your excellence little by little, brick by brick, and you will see the impact it has on you and your future and your finances.

Dr. Willie Jolley

