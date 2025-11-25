Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty 10 Professional Athletes That Were Adopted Adoption and foster care often come with unique challenges, including societal stigmas and personal hurdles. Yet, for some, these experiences become the foundation of incredible strength and determination. The world of professional sports is no exception, as many athletes have risen above their circumstances to achieve greatness on the global stage. Their stories are not just about athletic prowess but also about resilience, perseverance, and the power of a supportive environment. These athletes faced early life obstacles that could have easily derailed their dreams. From navigating the uncertainties of foster care to overcoming the stigma often associated with adoption, they defied the odds to become champions in their respective fields. Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Their journeys remind us that success is not defined by where you start but by the determination to rise above challenges and the courage to embrace opportunities. Take a look below at 10 Professional Athletes That Were Adopted. RELATED | Top 25 Athletes Of All-Time That Were Bald

1. Simone Biles Source: Tim Clayton / Getty Adoption Story: Simone and her sister were adopted by their maternal grandfather and his wife after spending three years in foster care. The adoption provided her with the stability to pursue gymnastics. Achievements: Simone is one of the most decorated gymnasts in history, with multiple Olympic and World Championship medals. She is also an advocate for mental health awareness.

2. Aaron Judge Source: Diamond Images / Getty Adoption Story: Aaron was adopted the day after he was born by Patty and Wayne Judge, both teachers in Linden, California. He discovered he was adopted at the age of 10. Achievements: Judge is a star MLB player for the New York Yankees, known for his incredible power-hitting. He holds the American League record for most home runs in a single season.

3. Michael Oher Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty Adoption Story: Michael was adopted as a teenager by Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy, a wealthy family who provided him with the support to excel in football. His story was the basis for the movie The Blind Side. However, in 2023, Oher alleged that the Tuohys never formally adopted him but instead placed him under a conservatorship. Achievements: Oher played in the NFL as an offensive tackle, winning a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.

4. Colin Kaepernick Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty Adoption Story: Colin was adopted by Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, a white couple from Wisconsin, after his biological parents were unable to care for him. The Kaepernicks had two biological children but decided to adopt after losing two sons to congenital heart defects. Achievements: Colin became an NFL quarterback, leading the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2013. He is also known for his activism, particularly for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

5. Babe Ruth Source: Universal History Archive / Getty Adoption Story: Babe Ruth was sent to St. Mary’s Industrial School for Boys, an orphanage, at the age of seven. The monks there introduced him to baseball, which became his passion. Achievements: Known as one of the greatest baseball players of all time, Ruth played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, primarily with the New York Yankees. He was one of the first inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

6. Alonzo Mourning Source: RHONA WISE / Getty Adoption Story: Alonzo lived in foster care from the age of 12 to 18 due to a challenging home environment. He was placed with a foster mother who provided him with stability and encouragement. Achievements: A seven-time NBA All-Star, Mourning played for teams like the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets. He also won an Olympic gold medal in 2000 and is known for his charitable work advocating for adoption.

7. Daunte Culpepper Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty Adoption Story: Born to a teenage mother who was incarcerated, Daunte was adopted by a foster mother who worked at the prison. He often speaks highly of her, describing her as a strong and remarkable influence in his life. Achievements: Daunte became a successful NFL quarterback, playing for teams like the Minnesota Vikings and earning Pro Bowl honors.

8. Paige McPherson Source: Maja Hitij / Getty Adoption Story: Paige was adopted as an infant by a family in South Dakota. She grew up in a diverse household with other adopted siblings. Achievements: Paige is an Olympic taekwondo athlete, winning a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. She has also competed in multiple World Championships.

9. Kyle Van Noy Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty Adoption Story: Kyle was adopted as a baby by a loving family in California. His adoptive parents supported his athletic pursuits from a young age. Achievements: Kyle is an NFL linebacker who has played for teams like the New England Patriots, with whom he won two Super Bowl championships.