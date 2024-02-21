The Warren Shadd Story | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Warren Shadd Story”
This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.
Today I want to celebrate a black history maker of today, one I’ve seen with my own eyes make history. His name is Warren Shad. He’s the founder, creator and owner of the Shad Piano Company, the first African American Grand Piano Company in history and I’ve seen it with my own house own eyes, how he has created this company from nothing, he came from great stock, his Aunt Shirley Horn was a great jazz pianist. His father was a well known musician who was also one of the master piano tuners in the area he taught his son everything he knew, and Warren took it and created an instrument that had been lauded by Richard Smallwood as one in the Vatican. The Pope has one, and it was the piano that was the piano of record for the TV show Empire.
This is history in the making, and I am excited about it because he started with nothing and he struggled until he made it happen.
The Warren Shadd Story
Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.
