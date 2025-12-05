Why Setbacks Are Only Temporary I Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Why Setbacks Are Only Temporary”

Today’s message is from my book, A Setback is a Setup for a Comeback. And in the book, I wrote about the fact that you must understand what a setback is if you’re going to turn it into a comeback. And understand that a setback is not the end of the road. It is a bend in the road. And that setbacks did not come to last. They came to pass. Temporary. They’re supposed to be temporary unless you choose to make them permanent.

See, Webster’s dictionary defines a setback as a checking of progress, a stopping of forward movement or motion, an unexpected reversal or a temporary situation. It’s a bend in the road, not the end of the road. And if you’re going to turn your setbacks into incredible comebacks, you got to get a mindset that this is temporary and this situation can change. And I can and will win.

