How Do You Speak To Your Children About Race?

With so much going on in our nation, it’s hard to shelter kids from the truth, but we shouldn’t have to. Our youth have voices on race matters and their voices matter. Dr. Keiku Smith called in to the show recently to discuss how to have the conversation – how to educate kids on what’s happening.

What do you kids believe about police? Their neighbors? Themselves? How you talk to your kids about race? Listen up top for suggestions.

