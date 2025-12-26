Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “(Christmas Day) – The 12 Days of Christmas Day 12: The Gift of Faith”

Tis the season to be… that’s right, Jolly! As we celebrate this wonderful time of the year, I have a special 12 Days of Christmas program to help you and your family win more each and every day.

This is the 12th day. On the 12th day of Christmas, I want to share the gift of faith. Faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen. St. Augustine said, “Faith is to believe what you do not see, and the reward of faith is to see what you believe.” This Christmas, I encourage you to have faith and be willing to step out on the sea of nothing and believe that you will land on something. As you go into this new year, I recommend you step out on faith. Have faith in your dreams, faith in yourself, and faith in a God who will never leave you nor forsake you.

This Christmas, do what you can to share with everybody you know the gift of faith, because faith changes things. Prayer and faith together are a powerful tool, and when you add action, you change the world.

