Winning Financially in 2026 Starts With a New Mindset | Money Monday

Miracles often require participation and patience - growth doesn't happen overnight.

Planning for a decade, not just a year, leads to true wealth and stability.

Changing your mindset and habits, not just your words, is key to real progress.

As the new year gets underway, many people are declaring bold financial goals with confidence: “This is my year,” “I’m getting rich in 2026,” and “My money is about to change.” But during a recent Money Monday conversation, Erica Campbell and financial strategist Dave Anderson, also known as The Business Bully, challenged listeners to rethink how real change actually happens.

Dave Anderson didn’t dismiss faith or optimism—in fact, he leaned into both. He reminded listeners that miracles happen every day, but even in the Bible, miracles often required participation and patience. Growth, especially financial growth, doesn’t happen overnight. He used a now-famous quote to drive the point home: you can’t have a baby in one month just because you involved more people. Some things simply take time.

According to Anderson, one of the biggest mistakes people make is declaring that this is their year—year after year—without changing their behavior. He pointed out that many people have been repeating the same affirmations since 2015, yet nothing has changed. His solution? Stop planning for a single year and start planning for a decade. True wealth, stability, and freedom come from long-term thinking, not quick wins.

Erica Campbell echoed that sentiment, emphasizing that transformation starts in the mind. If you don’t change how you think, you’ll keep doing the same things—just with new slogans. She shared a saying from her husband that hit home: “How you do one thing is how you do everything.” If you’re late, inconsistent, or unreliable in one area, that same pattern will show up in your finances.

When Erica asked what it really means to “keep your word to your money,” Dave explained that it’s about stewardship. Being faithful with small amounts matters. People often dismiss small beginnings, but those small, consistent choices compound over time. Progress may feel slow, but it’s still progress—and that’s something to celebrate.

The conversation then turned deeply personal when Dave shared part of his own story. He addressed common myths people tell themselves, especially the idea that unhealthy habits or financial struggles are just “family traits.” Dave revealed that he once weighed over 500 pounds and had to confront himself honestly. Prayer alone wasn’t enough—he had to change his relationship with food and stop lying to himself about his choices. Faith didn’t cancel out calories, and blessings didn’t undo habits.

That same honesty, he said, applies to money and parenting. Providing things for children isn’t enough. Parents must also invest values, discipline, and wisdom into them—not just leave something for them, but put something in them.

As the segment wrapped, Erica encouraged listeners to enter the new year with a renewed mindset—one rooted in honesty, discipline, and long-term vision. Growth isn’t about tricks or shortcuts. It’s about consistency, accountability, and faith paired with action.

Dave Anderson can be found on social media as The Business Bully, and through his platform TheRealBlackAgenda.com, where he continues to challenge people to level up—no more tricks, just truth.

