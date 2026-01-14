It’s Okay to Struggle | Faith Walking

Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Erica Campbell offers a word on “Get Up Mornings” that addresses a topic that resonates with many believers navigating life’s complexities: the spiritual struggle. Instead of shying away from doubts or difficult questions, Campbell encouraged listeners to lean all the way in. Her message for the culture was clear and empowering: “Our faith grows best when we wrestle with it.”

One of the most profound moments came when she shared a conversation her husband, Warren Erica, had with a young artist processing heavy issues. The analogy was simple but life-changing: are you putting a comma or a period behind your struggle? Erica explained that if you place a comma, you leave room to go to the Word for answers. A period, however, shuts down the conversation and closes the door on God’s solution. She warned against creating our own rules based on temporary feelings, noting that the enemy uses our emotions to deceive us when they don’t align with scripture.



Erica also touched on a sensitive issue within the Black church and broader faith community: division. She pointed out how often the enemy uses minor disagreements to separate us, leading to new denominations formed out of personal conflict (“I don’t like what you did”) rather than a divine calling. She urged the community to wrestle for the sake of clarity, not confusion. It is okay to struggle with concepts and ideas, she noted, as long as we are doing it alongside people who also believe God and are seeking His truth together.



Closing with powerful biblical evidence, she pointed listeners to Genesis 32, where Jacob wrestled with an angel to secure his blessing. Just like Jacob, we shouldn’t be afraid to have “big conversations” with God or ask questions of our spiritual leaders. Erica’s challenge to us is simple: Don’t fear the struggle. The Holy Spirit will always bring clarity, and your faith will come out stronger on the other side.

