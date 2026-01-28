Listen Live
The Importance of Relationship Wealth | Dr. Willie Jolley

Cultivating strong relationships can be a powerful driver of personal and professional success, according to renowned motivational speaker Dr. Willie Jolley.

Published on January 28, 2026

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: ” The Importance of Relationship Wealth”

his next minute could literally transform your life and the life of your family for generations to come. In my new book, Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better, I talk about the five types of wealth. I realize most people didn’t know what the five types of wealth are—they didn’t know about them. Of course, they think about financial wealth, which is having an abundance of money. But then the most important wealth is your health. Health is your wealth. What good is all the money if you’re too sick to enjoy it? But the third type of wealth is relationship wealth. My friend and doctor, Dr. Rodney Ellis, my family physician, has a sign in his office that says, “It’s not just where you’re going, but who’s going with you and who’s going to be with you at the end.” Ooh. You’ve got to make sure that you focus on your relationships. Build your relationships. Take good care of your folks in your network, your family, and your friends. Focus on your relationships. There’s wealth in your relationships, and it can make a world of difference.


READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

