Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: February 17th

The "Trending Topics" segment on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell always keeps the community connected to the moments that matter, and the latest edition was no exception. From heartfelt celebrity moments and powerful musical performances to honoring a civil rights giant, the segment was packed with culture, inspiration, and news you need to know.

A Surprise Proposal Celebrates Black Love

A beautiful and viral moment of Black love took center stage. Singer Fantasia Barrino received the surprise of a lifetime during a Valentine’s Day performance in Houston. Her husband, Kendall Taylor, interrupted the show to make something right. He explained that he had never officially proposed to her. In front of a cheering crowd, Taylor delivered an emotional speech honoring their journey together before getting down on one knee. He presented her with a stunning new engagement ring, featuring a carat for each year of their marriage. The touching, genuine moment had Fantasia, and many watching online were in tears, celebrating their transparent and inspiring love story.

Brandy’s Anthem Stirs Pride and Unity The conversation then shifted to a show-stopping performance that had everyone talking, including former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. The Obamas were spotted rising to their feet at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, not for a basketball play, but for Brandy’s breathtaking rendition of the national anthem. Joined by a beautiful all-female a cappella quartet, Brandy delivered a fresh, soulful arrangement of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Her powerful vocals and the group’s harmonious blend created a truly unforgettable and moving performance that earned a standing ovation and widespread praise.

Honoring a Civil Rights Icon: Reverend Jesse Jackson’s Enduring Legacy

In honor of Black History Month, the segment paid tribute to the life and legacy of Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson Sr. An icon of the Civil Rights Movement and a protégé of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Jackson became one of the most influential leaders of our time. From his early activism and founding of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition to his groundbreaking presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988, he tirelessly championed social justice. Even as he battled Parkinson’s disease, his voice remained a powerful force for equality and civil rights. The segment rightfully honored his immense contributions and lasting impact, reminding us of his unwavering dedication to the community.

