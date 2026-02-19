Listen Live
Close
Local

JEKALYN CARR New Release "HISTORY"

JEKALYN CARR New Release "HISTORY"

Published on February 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Praise In The Park
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

ATLANTA, GA) –  WayNorth Music’s GRAMMY® Award winning, Stellar and GMA DOVE Award-winning artist, Jekalyn Carr, released JEKALYN X LEGENDS. The project marks a powerful celebration of faith, legacy, and the unifying force of gospel music. JEKALYN X LEGENDS will be available everywhere music is sold and streamed on Friday, November 7, 2025.

With JEKALYN X LEGENDS, Carr continues to solidify her standing as one of the most dynamic voices in gospel, curating a collection that bridges generations by featuring collaborations with some of the genre’s most celebrated trailblazers. Known for her commanding vocals, prophetic anointing, and ability to inspire hope through music, Carr delivers an album that promises to uplift hearts, stir souls, and create timeless worship moments.

“I’ve always believed in honoring those who paved the way,” says Carr. “JEKALYN X LEGENDS is not just an album—it’s a tribute to the voices and sounds that shaped gospel music, while also showing how the message continues to move forward today. I can’t wait for the world to experience what we’ve created together.”

The album follows Carr’s string of chart-topping singles and critically acclaimed projects, further cementing her reputation as a gospel trailblazer with a voice and ministry that transcends generations. Fans will have a body of work filled with passionate worship, powerful declarations, and collaborations that highlight the beauty of gospel’s rich legacy.

Carr can also be heard weekdays on Atlanta’s Praise 102.5 as the host of her midday show “Jekalyn Carr Family Affair Show.” Follow Jekalyn Carr on social media using the handle @JekalynCarr, visiting Facebook and on her website at: IAMJekalynCarr.com.

JEKALYN X LEGENDS Tracklisting

1. Legends Intro (ft. Dr. Bobby Jones)
2. He Don’t Miss (ft. Dorinda Clark-Cole & Dottie Peoples)
3. I Break
4. I Will Come Through (ft. Yolanda Adams)
5. Don’t Faint (ft. John P. Kee)
6. Don’t Faint Medley
7. History (Breakthrough) (ft. Shirley Caesar, Harvey Watkins Jr. & Karen Clark Sheard)
8. I Love You (ft. Lisa Page Brooks & Kim Burrell)
9. I Am Happy (ft. BeBe Winans & The Williams Brothers)
10. You Are Able
11. There Must Be A Miracle
12. Don’t Faint (Bonus Track)

About Jekalyn Carr:
In such a short period, Carr has achieved many notable accomplishments.  She is an award-winning artist. Jekalyn has spent half a decade on top of the charts as a top-selling independent recording artist with ten Billboard No.1’s including nine No.1 radio singles, two No.1 albums, two No.1 digital singles, and seven Top 10 songs. In her career, she’s garnered a GRAMMY Award, two Billboard Music Award nominations, millions of lifetime global streams. Her 1.5 million social media followers often go to her for a positive voice during rough times. She was recently inducted into the Women’s Songwriters Hall of Fame, and was named one of EBONY Magazine’s ‘Power 100’ in 2014 as one of the Most Influential People in the World and ranked No. 23 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Artist of the 2010s according to the All Decade-end Charts. Jekalyn Carr continues to expand her brand with offerings under her-all new, JEKALYN BEAUTY, collection. Carr can also be heard weekdays on Atlanta’s Praise 102.5 as the host of her midday show “Jekalyn Carr Family Affair Show.” Follow Jekalyn Carr on social media using the handle @JekalynCarr, visiting Facebook and on her website at: IAMJekalynCarr.com

JEKALYN CARR New Release "HISTORY" was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Rest in Power 2026 Get Up! Erica
18 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

8 Items
Shop  |  Tatayana Yomary

7 Hair Tools You Need For A Perfect Silk Press At Home

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 18, 2026

Ricky Dillard
7:46
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Ricky Dillard Teams Up With Ron Carter for Powerful New Gospel Release

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  Tori Jay

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close