JEKALYN CARR New Release "HISTORY"

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

ATLANTA, GA) – WayNorth Music’s GRAMMY® Award winning, Stellar and GMA DOVE Award-winning artist, Jekalyn Carr, released JEKALYN X LEGENDS. The project marks a powerful celebration of faith, legacy, and the unifying force of gospel music. JEKALYN X LEGENDS will be available everywhere music is sold and streamed on Friday, November 7, 2025.



With JEKALYN X LEGENDS, Carr continues to solidify her standing as one of the most dynamic voices in gospel, curating a collection that bridges generations by featuring collaborations with some of the genre’s most celebrated trailblazers. Known for her commanding vocals, prophetic anointing, and ability to inspire hope through music, Carr delivers an album that promises to uplift hearts, stir souls, and create timeless worship moments.



“I’ve always believed in honoring those who paved the way,” says Carr. “JEKALYN X LEGENDS is not just an album—it’s a tribute to the voices and sounds that shaped gospel music, while also showing how the message continues to move forward today. I can’t wait for the world to experience what we’ve created together.”



The album follows Carr’s string of chart-topping singles and critically acclaimed projects, further cementing her reputation as a gospel trailblazer with a voice and ministry that transcends generations. Fans will have a body of work filled with passionate worship, powerful declarations, and collaborations that highlight the beauty of gospel’s rich legacy.



Carr can also be heard weekdays on Atlanta’s Praise 102.5 as the host of her midday show “Jekalyn Carr Family Affair Show.” Follow Jekalyn Carr on social media using the handle @JekalynCarr, visiting Facebook and on her website at: IAMJekalynCarr.com.



JEKALYN X LEGENDS Tracklisting



1. Legends Intro (ft. Dr. Bobby Jones)

2. He Don’t Miss (ft. Dorinda Clark-Cole & Dottie Peoples)

3. I Break

4. I Will Come Through (ft. Yolanda Adams)

5. Don’t Faint (ft. John P. Kee)

6. Don’t Faint Medley

7. History (Breakthrough) (ft. Shirley Caesar, Harvey Watkins Jr. & Karen Clark Sheard)

8. I Love You (ft. Lisa Page Brooks & Kim Burrell)

9. I Am Happy (ft. BeBe Winans & The Williams Brothers)

10. You Are Able

11. There Must Be A Miracle

12. Don’t Faint (Bonus Track)

About Jekalyn Carr:

In such a short period, Carr has achieved many notable accomplishments. She is an award-winning artist. Jekalyn has spent half a decade on top of the charts as a top-selling independent recording artist with ten Billboard No.1’s including nine No.1 radio singles, two No.1 albums, two No.1 digital singles, and seven Top 10 songs. In her career, she’s garnered a GRAMMY Award, two Billboard Music Award nominations, millions of lifetime global streams. Her 1.5 million social media followers often go to her for a positive voice during rough times. She was recently inducted into the Women’s Songwriters Hall of Fame, and was named one of EBONY Magazine’s ‘Power 100’ in 2014 as one of the Most Influential People in the World and ranked No. 23 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Artist of the 2010s according to the All Decade-end Charts. Jekalyn Carr continues to expand her brand with offerings under her-all new, JEKALYN BEAUTY, collection. Carr can also be heard weekdays on Atlanta’s Praise 102.5 as the host of her midday show “Jekalyn Carr Family Affair Show.” Follow Jekalyn Carr on social media using the handle @JekalynCarr, visiting Facebook and on her website at: IAMJekalynCarr.com.

