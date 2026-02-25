Bloom Where You Are Planted | Dr. Willie Jolley

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Bloom Where You Are Planted”

Black history is within your grasp.

A few years ago, I was honored to be named a Black History Maker of Today. This recognition came because I was the first Black president of the National Speakers Association D.C. chapter. I was also the first Black person elected to the Board of Directors for the National Speakers Association and the first Black chair of the Speakers Hall of Fame Leadership Committee. Last year, I became the first African American man to receive the prestigious Cabot Award, the highest honor in the speaking industry.

I believe that history and Black history is not just about the past. It's also about today. And I want you to know that you, too, have the potential to be a history maker.



You could be the first in your family to go to college, the first to start a business, or the first to become a millionaire. Maybe you’re a history maker because you decided to go back to school later in life. Or perhaps you set a goal, worked hard, and achieved it. Whatever it is, I encourage you to pursue excellence and bloom where you are planted.

You are a history maker in the making. You were born to make a difference, so start today. Be excellent, give it your all, and strive to be the best version of yourself.

