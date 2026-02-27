Listen Live
Something More Powerful Than Money | Dr. Willie Jolley

Discover the surprising force that surpasses the power of wealth, according to renowned speaker Dr. Willie Jolley.

Published on February 27, 2026

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Something More Powerful Than Money”

I’ve discovered that a dream, when combined with confidence, determination, and persistence, can lead to incredible results. This truth is reflected in the lives of some of history’s most inspiring figures.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a dream. He was confident, determined, and persistent—and he became great. Mary McLeod Bethune also had a dream. She wanted to create a college for Black students who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to attend. With just $6 to her name, she started a school in Daytona Beach, Florida. But she had something far more powerful than money: a dream. That dream led her to found Bethune-Cookman College, and today, she is remembered as one of America’s greatest women. Her unwavering belief in her dream, paired with confidence, determination, and persistence, made it all possible.


Then there’s Spud Webb, who stood only 5 feet 6 inches tall. He dreamed of playing basketball, but everyone told him he was too short. Yet, Spud Webb had a big dream, and he went on to win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, proving that the size of your dream matters more than the size of your obstacles.

I love the quote, “If the dream is big enough, the facts don’t matter.” So today, I encourage you to dream big and take action to make that dream a reality.

This is Dr. Willie Jolly. For resources to help you win more, visit winwithwillie.com. And remember, make the most of every minute, because your best is yet to come.

