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Her Story – B. Smith: Just One Yes | Dr. Willie Jolley

The power of embracing opportunity: B. Smith's remarkable rise from adversity to achievement

Published on March 16, 2026

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Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story – B. Smith: Just One Yes”

We celebrate Women’s History Month. I want to give you some tips on winning that we can learn from my friend, the late great restaurateur and style icon B. Smith. B. Smith grew up wanting to become a model, but people kept telling her no, no, no, no. But she refused to give up. She kept asking and asking and working on her dream to make history. And she did, as the first African American model on the front of Mademoiselle magazine. That led to her becoming a television personality, then becoming a style icon, then a bestselling author. She then opened a chain of restaurants, and her B. Smith product line was also in many major retailers.


I was honored to have her as a friend and her husband to interview many times on my SiriusXM show. One of my favorite quotes from B. was, “You must be willing to stand on a mountain of no’s in order to get one yes.” I encourage you to keep asking and never give up.

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