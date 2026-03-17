Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Black Television Icon, Kiki Shepard Passes Away at 74
Get Up!

Harriet Tubman: Strength, Patience and Passion

Her Story – Harriet Tubman: Strength, Patience and Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Harriet Tubman's remarkable life and legacy are explored, highlighting her unwavering strength, unwavering patience, and passionate commitment to freedom.

Published on March 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story – Harriet Tubman: Strength, Patience and Passion”

I want to give you some tips on winning that we can learn from Harriet Tubman. Harriet Tubman was born enslaved, but she decided she was not going to stay that way, and she escaped to freedom. After she escaped, she then decided to go back and free her family. Then she went back and freed her friends, and then she went back and freed many, many others. She made 19 trips into the South and never lost one passenger on her journey to freedom. I love this quote. She said, “I freed a thousand slaves and could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.” That speaks to mindset and how you must develop a positive mindset in order to win. 


I also love this quote by Harriet Tubman: “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars and it changes the world, and you can.” 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Related Tags

Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Ryan Coogler Wins 1st Oscar For Best Original Screenplay For ‘Sinners’

12 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Fashion From The 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
1:01
Get Up!  |  Nia Noelle

Her Story – B. Smith: Just One Yes | Dr. Willie Jolley

Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

#MelaninMagicMaker: Dr. Rae Wynn Grant Makes History As First Black Woman To Host Wildlife Series [Exclusive]

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment  |  Tori Jay

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close