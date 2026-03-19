Eddie Levert Talks Legacy, Gospel Roots, and Mother’s Day Tour

Levert's love for singing and performing has not diminished over decades in the industry.

Levert's music has always carried spiritual undertones, even in his classic hits.

The upcoming Mother's Day tour will feature a mix of nostalgia and soul, with Levert performing his beloved songs.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Legendary vocalist Eddie Levert is proving that passion doesn’t fade with time—it only grows stronger. During a recent conversation on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Levert opened up about his enduring love for music, his faith-driven foundation, and what fans can expect from his upcoming Mother’s Day tour.

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Speaking with Cheryl Jackson, Levert kept it simple when asked what still excites him about performing after decades in the industry. For him, it all comes down to one thing: the love of singing.

“I still like to sing,” he shared. “It’s the only thing I really know how to do. I love being in front of a crowd and seeing their reaction when I open my mouth.”

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That connection with audiences has been a constant throughout his career. Known for his powerful voice and emotional delivery, Levert has built a legacy that extends beyond music, influencing not only fans but also his own family. He proudly acknowledged passing that passion down to his children, continuing a musical lineage that spans generations.

Now, Levert is preparing to take the stage once again as part of a major Mother’s Day celebration tour. The event features a strong lineup of gospel powerhouses, including John P. Kee, Le’Andria Johnson, Kim Burrell, and Anthony Brown & group therAPy. For Levert, sharing the stage with such dynamic voices is both exciting and motivating.

“I gotta be on my A-game,” he said with a laugh. “They’re incredible singers.”

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While some may see him as stepping into gospel territory, Levert made it clear that faith has always been a part of his music. He explained that even his classic hits carried spiritual undertones, whether listeners realized it or not.

“I’ve always been gospel,” he said. “Even with songs like ‘Love Train’ or ‘Family Reunion,’ that spirit was always there.”

Fans attending the tour can expect a mix of nostalgia and soul, as Levert confirmed he’ll be performing some of his most beloved songs. Classics like “Stairway to Heaven,” “A Prayer,” and “Family Reunion” are all expected to make the setlist, bringing back memories while showcasing the depth of his artistry.

Beyond the music, the event is being positioned as a celebration of family and love—perfectly timed for Mother’s Day. Organizers are encouraging attendees to bring the special women in their lives, from mothers and grandmothers to anyone who holds that role.

As Levert looks ahead to the tour, one thing is clear: his passion hasn’t changed. If anything, it’s stronger than ever. And for fans, that means an unforgettable experience filled with timeless music, heartfelt moments, and a voice that continues to resonate across generations.

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