Tips on Estate Planning and Leaving a Legacy | Money Monday

Estate planning is about creating stability, not fearing death.

Assign responsibilities based on individual strengths, not just fairness.

Legacy planning is about protecting loved ones, not just assets.

Source: R1 Digital / other

Planning for the future can feel overwhelming, but financial expert Jini Thornton says taking small steps today can make a big difference for families tomorrow. During a recent segment on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Thornton answered listener questions about estate planning and shared simple ways families can protect their legacy.

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One listener reached out with concerns about helping his father prepare for the future. His father, now in his senior years, has been hesitant to organize his affairs because the process makes him anxious about death. Thornton explained that this fear is common, but she encouraged families to shift their thinking.

“A lot of people feel like planning their estate means their death is coming sooner,” Thornton said. “But really, it’s about creating peace of mind for yourself and your family.”

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She described estate planning as one of the greatest gifts someone can leave behind. By putting documents and plans in place, families are given a clear roadmap during difficult times, reducing confusion and stress when decisions need to be made.

Another listener shared a challenge many families face—deciding who should care for an aging parent. Disagreements between siblings can often lead to tension, especially when emotions run high. Thornton explained that these situations are rarely just about responsibilities but often connected to fear and grief.

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Instead of focusing on fairness alone, she suggested families consider individual strengths. One person may be better at handling finances, while another may be more comfortable communicating with doctors. By assigning roles based on skills, families can work together more effectively.

“Communication is key,” Thornton emphasized. “Sometimes you have to over-communicate so everyone stays aligned.”

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A third question came from a single mother trying to decide who should become her children’s guardian if something unexpected happens. Thornton acknowledged that this decision can feel overwhelming, but she stressed that it’s necessary.

Choosing a guardian, she said, requires careful thought. Parents should consider whether the person shares their values, can be trusted, and has the capacity to take on such a responsibility. Without a clear decision in place, the courts could end up choosing who raises the children—a situation many families want to avoid.

Throughout the discussion, Thornton reminded listeners that legacy planning is not just about money or property. It’s about protecting loved ones, creating stability, and ensuring that future generations are cared for.

While the topic can feel uncomfortable, Thornton encouraged families to face it with courage. In her view, planning ahead isn’t about fear—it’s about love and responsibility.

By taking steps today, families can build a stronger foundation for tomorrow and leave behind more than assets—they can leave peace of mind.

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