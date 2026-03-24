Knowing Jesus More | Faith Walking

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Erica delivered a powerful “Faith Walk” segment, a deeply personal reflection on her spiritual journey, challenging us to evaluate our own walk with God. Her message resonates strongly with believers seeking a deeper, more authentic connection with their faith, reminding us that there is always more to discover about the Savior.



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Imagine a divine protector standing right in front of your heart. Erica painted a beautiful picture of God acting as a physical shield, keeping us from falling apart and preventing us from giving up. We cannot rely on our own limited strength to fight these daily battles. Because Jesus promised to never leave nor forsake us, His joy, love, wisdom, and provision are always present. We simply need to step back and let the “peace guard” do its job.

Erica recently began a new online Biblical study class focused on Christology. She shared how this intentional study makes her fall deeper in love with Jesus every single day. By exploring the historical context and cultural meaning behind scriptural words, the Bible illuminates in fresh, powerful ways. This experience shows us that spiritual growth often requires deliberate learning. When we take the time to study the Word, we build a culturally connected and historically rich foundation for our faith.

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We often claim to know someone simply because we know facts about them. Erica points out that you can spend time talking about Jesus without truly knowing Him. Even if you have spent years in the church pews, the quest to truly know Jesus is an ongoing, daily pursuit. It requires moving beyond surface-level traditions into a vibrant, living relationship. You must actively seek Him to transform a casual acquaintance into a deeply rooted bond.

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Life brings devastating seasons that can make recovery feel impossible. Erica explains that navigating these trials becomes much harder without a true, personal relationship with Jesus. When you know Him, you understand that your pain has a purpose. Even when we cannot see the full picture, we trust that God works unseen miracles for our good. Jesus provides a reason to hope for tomorrow, proving that a painful moment is never the end of your story. You have a reason to believe and a reason to keep moving forward.

When asked what could make her walk away from her faith, Erica’s answer remains immediate and resolute: absolutely nothing. She refuses to forfeit her heavenly assignment or her eternal reward. Her unwavering confidence does not stem from a desire to debate others, but from a profound, personal assurance of God’s reality. She embraces her mission to know Jesus and share His love with the world, serving as a powerful example of steadfast devotion.

Erica Campbell’s daily encouragement invites us to celebrate our spiritual journeys while remaining anchored in truth. Let her words empower you to deepen your relationship with God today. Join our community in this inclusive journey of faith, and keep seeking to know Jesus more with every step you take.

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