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From NBA Bench to Billionaire: The Junior Bridgeman Story

From NBA Bench to Billionaire: The Junior Bridgeman Story | Dr Willie Jolley

From NBA reserve to self-made billionaire, the remarkable story of Junior Bridgeman's entrepreneurial rise.

Published on March 31, 2026

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Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “From NBA Bench to Billionaire: The Junior Bridgeman Story”

I want to share a tribute to a great achiever, Junior Bridgman, who recently passed away. Many people might not know who he was, but if you have ever eaten in a Wendy’s or a Chili’s restaurant, you very well know of his impact. Junior Bridgman was a former NBA professional basketball player who was never a star in the league but became a wise businessman, a star in business. During the off-season, he would work at a Wendy’s restaurant in his neighborhood so he could learn the business. 


During the off-season, he would work at a Wendy’s restaurant in his neighborhood so he could learn the business. He flipped burgers and cleaned the restaurant, and when he retired, he bought his own Wendy’s restaurant and made it a success. In time, he owned hundreds of Wendy’s restaurants and hundreds of Chili’s restaurants. He even bought the bottling rights for Coca-Cola for the entire country of Canada. Additionally, he purchased Ebony magazine and Jet magazine.

He became a billionaire because he was willing to work, flip burgers, clean bathrooms, and do whatever was necessary, but they were burgers and bathrooms he owned. Learn from Junior Bridgman and his incredible story. 

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