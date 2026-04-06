The Power Of Winning | Dr Willie Jolley

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “The Power Of Winning”

Today is Easter Monday, which is usually a day for Easter egg hunts, family events, and celebrations in many cities. In this time of challenge and change, I want to focus on the one thing that never changes—the real power of Easter to change lives. The power comes from knowing that Jesus rose. As a result, we even count time as BC and AD, and because of His rising, everything—absolutely everything—changed. Be excited about today and confident in knowing that no matter what else happens, we win. You win because He got up from the grave.



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Today, I want you to call a few people you love and let them know that you love them. That’s right—let them know you love them, are thinking of them, and are praying for them. Spread the love, even if it’s from a distance, because this is a day to share love and the love that Jesus showed for us. Share some extra love today. I’ll start by saying, I love you. That’s right—I love you and I am grateful for you. Take some time to reach out to friends and family members. Let them know you care about them and are thinking of them today. This is a great day and a great season. Happy Easter. He rose, and because of that, we can win.

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