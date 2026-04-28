City of Gary Takes Center Stage with Hometown Premiere of Lionsgate’s Biopic ‘Michael’

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Gary, Indiana — The City of Gary is proud to reclaim its place in the global spotlight following the historic hometown premiere of Lionsgate’s highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, Michael. Ahead of the film’s worldwide theatrical release on April 24, 2026, Gary is experiencing a surge in cultural tourism and renewed economic momentum, demonstrating the enduring legacy of the city’s most famous former residents while signaling a new era of robust municipal growth.

Recently, the City of Gary, in partnership with the Gary International Black Film Festival and Lionsgate, hosted an exclusive screening of Michael at West Side Leadership Academy. The homecoming event brought residents together with members of the Jackson family—including the film’s star, Jaafar Jackson, and producer Graham King—to celebrate the story of the Jackson family’s journey from their working-class roots in Gary to global superstardom.

“Michael Jackson’s legacy is woven into the very fabric of our city and our world,” said Mayor Eddie D. Melton. “From humble beginnings at 2300 Jackson Street to the global stage, his journey started right here in Gary, Indiana.”

“Gary is a Gold Mine”

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Echoing the excitement felt across the community, local residents and leaders are recognizing that the city’s rich history is a “gold mine” for future growth, as stated by the Post-Tribune in a recent article. As the cinematic release of Michael introduces a new generation to Gary’s heritage, municipal leaders and local businesses are preparing for tangible economic and community benefits:

Boost in Cultural Tourism: The iconic Jackson family childhood home at 2300 Jackson Street is already seeing a renewed influx of domestic and international visitors. We anticipate an exponential increase in tourism over the next year.

Local Business Revitalization: The sustained increase in visitors is projected to generate revenue for Gary’s hospitality, dining, and retail sectors, directly benefiting local entrepreneurs.

Civic Pride & Youth Empowerment: Showcasing Gary’s resilient history alongside its massive cultural contributions provides an inspiring narrative for our residents. It serves as a powerful reminder to our youth that world-changing talent originates right here in our neighborhoods.

Moving Gary Forward: A Resurgent Economy

The international spotlight brought by Michael is just one pillar of Gary’s unprecedented revitalization in 2026. The City of Gary is actively focused on leveraging this cultural attention to foster long-term economic development. This momentum is further accelerated by major industrial investments, urban renewal grants, and key infrastructure upgrades across the city:

U.S. Steel’s $900 Million Investment: Solidifying Gary’s industrial core, U.S. Steel recently announced plans to invest $900 million in its Gary Works operation this year. Coupled with the anticipated restart of the Gary Tin Mill, this modernization effort is projected to support up to 1,000 new jobs over the next several years.

$15 Million READI 2.0 Grant for Downtown: Gary successfully secured a transformational grant that will unlock over $64 million in total project investments. This funding will target sweeping blight elimination, the remodeling of the iconic Hudson Campbell building, and drive new vertical development in the downtown corridor.

Historic “Indiana Main Street” Designation: Gary’s Midtown Corridor recently earned this prestigious state-level designation, opening new avenues for economic development and entrepreneurial investment in one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods.

Public Safety & Infrastructure Milestones: Aided by strong community partnerships, the Gary Police Department recently reported its lowest homicide rate since 1970. Simultaneously, Mayor Melton’s administration has launched Phase 2 of the “Relight the City” program with new traffic signal upgrades and executed a massive 3rd Annual Demolition Blitz to clear unsafe structures and spark neighborhood renewal.

The administration is committed to ensuring that the dual influx of cultural tourism and major industrial investment translates into actionable solutions and improvements for all residents—from infrastructure enhancements to expanded community services.

For more information on the City of Gary’s cultural initiatives or to arrange an interview regarding the economic impact of the Michael premiere and recent city developments, please contact the Office of Communications.

About Mayor Eddie D. Melton

Eddie D. Melton is the 22nd Mayor of the City of Gary, Indiana. Born and raised in Gary, he is a proud graduate of Gary Public Schools. He earned an athletic scholarship to play quarterback at Kentucky State University, where he studied business management and joined the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. After graduating, Mayor Melton returned to Gary and later earned a degree in organizational management from Calumet College of St. Joseph.

He has held leadership positions at the Legacy Foundation and NIPSCO and served as chairman of the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males and the Indiana State Board of Education. In 2015, he was in the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University’s Program for New Mayors.

In 2016, Melton was elected State Senator for Indiana’s 3rd District and re-elected in 2020. In 2023, he won the Democratic nomination for Mayor and assumed office on January 1, 2024. Mayor Melton lives in Gary with his wife, Crystal, and their four children.

City of Gary Takes Center Stage with Hometown Premiere of Lionsgate’s Biopic ‘Michael’ was originally published on praiserichmond.com