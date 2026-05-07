The Decade-to-Decade Money Mindset | Wake Up & Win With Willie Jolley

Avoid the 'decade-to-decade' trap of lavish spending during high-earning years.

Educate yourself on building true wealth, not just temporary riches.

Share financial knowledge to empower your entire community.

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Empowering voices in our community requires us to take total control of our financial futures. We all want to celebrate diverse paths to success. However, true financial empowerment demands a major mental shift. Dr. Willie Jolley recently shared a powerful lesson on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell. He continued his inspiring series on the five money mindsets from his book, Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better.

After discussing the year-to-year perspective, Dr. Jolley revealed the next financial level. He calls this the “decade-to-decade money mindset.”

The Decade-to-Decade Illusion

People with a decade-to-decade mindset view their finances in ten-year windows. Dr. Jolley notes that we typically see this mindset in highly paid entertainers and professional athletes.

Imagine a baseball player who signs a massive ten-year contract for $100 million. For those ten years, this player lives lavishly. They buy multiple luxury cars like Bentleys and Rolls Royces. They feel completely unstoppable. However, a sudden injury or an expired contract can change everything overnight. If they do not immediately moderate their lifestyle, they lose everything rapidly. In fact, over 70% of professional athletes go broke within five years of retirement.

Moving Toward Generational Wealth

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This financial trap does not only apply to famous celebrities. Many people in our community experience a solid decade of high earning. They celebrate their success but fail to plan for the decades that follow. When you only look ten years ahead, you risk losing your hard-earned stability. We must actively protect our future.

We need an inclusive journey toward lasting financial freedom. Dr. Jolley wants to help you move past the ten-year trap. He wants you to reach the ultimate level: the true wealth mindset.

Steps to Empower Your Community

You can break the decade-to-decade cycle today. Take these actionable steps to grow your long-term financial future:

1. Educate Your Mind

Grab a copy of the book or audiobook, Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better. Understand exactly where you stand. Discover how you can reach the ultimate wealth mindset.

2. Adjust Your Lifestyle

Do not let temporary high income dictate permanent high spending. Save and invest your money. This protects your diverse family from unexpected economic changes.

3. Share the Knowledge

We build real community wealth together. Share this vital message with everyone in your network.

Visit winwithwillie.com to access incredible resources. When you grow yourself, you grow your wealth. Take action today, empower your community, and always remember that your best is yet to come!