Can You Praise Him In All Times? Erica Campbell’s Faith Walk On Worship In Hard Seasons

Choosing praise in pain reflects a different mindset that confuses the enemy.

Worshipping God despite loss or plans collapsing shows you are more than a conqueror.

Spending time in Psalm 34:1 can reshape how you respond to hard days.

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Praising God When Life Feels Dangerous

In this Faith Walk on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica goes back to Psalm 34:1: “I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth.” She explains that many believers quote it during high‑energy praise moments but miss the context. David said these words while his life was in danger, standing in the king’s house in Goliath’s hometown. Scripture notes that he pretended to be insane, rolling on the floor with spit running down his beard. Even while acting crazy, David was praising God, trusting Him for protection in the same place where he had killed their giant.

Learning To Say “Thank You” In The Worst Moments

Erica says David’s story proves there is no situation where praise is impossible. She shares a powerful testimony from her father‑in‑law’s life. Years ago, money was tight, he had a newborn Joy and a little Warren, and his job kept starting and stopping. One night, as he prayed for God to supply all his needs, he heard a loud crash. Someone had hit their only car, and he had a job interview the next morning. Warren remembers his father walking into the street and shouting “Thank you!” instead of cussing, screaming, or losing it. For Erica, that moment shows a different level of spiritual maturity.

A Different Kind Of Maturity And Mindset

Choosing praise in painful moments sends a clear message to both hell and heaven about how you feel about God. Erica says everyone will face difficulty, loss, and seasons where things fall apart. The real question is what kind of praise you can still give God when it hurts. Can you bless Him when you lose, when plans collapse, or when a loved one goes home to be with the Lord? That kind of praise reflects a different mindset. It forces the enemy to regroup because he cannot win against someone who knows how to praise God in the craziest situations.

Hurting, But Choosing Worship Anyway

Erica is careful to say this faith walk does not deny pain. You will hurt, cry, and feel the weight of what happened. Even so, you can still decide to praise God at all times and keep His praise in your mouth. When you do, a new maturity rises in your spirit. Erica believes God responds to that kind of faith and that heaven moves when believers choose worship over despair. This kind of praise also pushes back spiritual darkness and reveals that you are more than a conqueror, even in tears.

Practicing “All‑Times” Praise Today

Erica ends by challenging listeners to praise God in every circumstance. Thank Him even when something is taken away. Give Him glory when life feels unfair or confusing. As you learn to worship in every season, she says, your faith deepens and your perspective changes. She urges everyone to spend time in Psalm 34:1 and let it reshape how they respond to hard days.