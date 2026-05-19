Do You Really Want to Win? | Dr. Willie Jolley

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Dr. Willie Jolley opens his Wake Up & Win segment with a direct challenge: do you really want to win in life? On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he explains how one simple daily habit can shift your mindset toward consistent success. That habit is building his one-minute Wake Up & Win message into your morning routine.

A one-minute habit that can change your day

Dr. Willie Jolley shares a daily one-minute encouragement on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell. The message airs on a syndicated platform across America at 8:20 a.m. Eastern and 7:20 a.m. Central. Each segment includes a clear opening, a strong middle, and a practical close, all in about 60 seconds.

He created these messages to help listeners move closer to their dreams. Some people have called it the best one-minute message they have ever heard. He does not claim that title for himself, but he feels grateful for the gift God gave him to communicate quickly and clearly.

Radio, video, and a routine that builds winners

Dr. Willie Jolley has delivered one-minute inspiration messages for more than 25 years. Now, through Get Up! Mornings, he shares them with even more people every day. For listeners already on his email list, a video version of his daily Wake Up & Win message goes out by newsletter.

If you are in the car or somewhere you cannot watch video, you can still listen live or online at 8:20 a.m. Eastern, 7:20 a.m. Central. He urges you to make this message part of your regular morning routine. One focused minute of faith, motivation, and strategy can set the tone for your entire day.

Help yourself win, then help others win

Dr. Willie Jolley’s goal is simple. He wants you to live your best life and to win. He encourages you to listen daily, apply what you hear, and then share the message with others. When you share, you help friends and family grow their success too.

He closes by reminding listeners to make the most of every minute. Your time is valuable, and your best is still yet to come.