Tim White Brings “Help” And One-Man Quartet Energy To Get Up Mornings

Tim White's 'Help' embodies the spirit of Chicago gospel music and aims to 'bless the masses'

Tim's performance style is compared to late gospel legend Keith Wonderboy Johnson, keeping traditional sound alive

Tim stays grounded by putting God first, believing this helps him fulfill his various ministry roles

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Introducing Tim White And His New Single “Help”

On Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, minister and artist Tim White stopped by the “Introducing” segment to debut his new single “Help.” The song comes from his project Help Live in Chicago, which he wrote with a simple goal in mind. Tim believes the track will “bless the masses” because, as he put it, “we all need some help roundabout here right now.”

A Modern-Day Church Quartet Vibe

After the high-energy live performance aired, Erica called Tim a “one man quartet singer for real in real life.” She noted that people often compare his performance style to the late Keith Wonderboy Johnson, who could take a stage alone and still deliver a full quartet experience. Tim said it is an honor to be mentioned alongside Keith and that he loved him deeply. For Tim, “Help” represents “just church in modern day” and a commitment to keeping traditional church and quartet music alive. He insisted there are still plenty of people who love that sound, himself included.

From Chicago’s Gospel Capital To Global Ministry

Tim proudly claimed his hometown as a training ground, joking that being from Chicago—“the capital of gospel music”—taught him how to minister the way he does. Erica laughed that Detroit artists might challenge that title, but agreed that his energy and charisma reflect a deep gospel heritage. Beyond recording, Tim has served as a minister of music, worked in radio, appeared in stage plays and toured while leading multiple assignments in ministry.

Staying Grounded By Keeping God First

When Erica asked how he stays grounded while doing so much, Tim went straight to Scripture. He quoted, “Seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these other things will be added unto you.” For him, putting God in His proper place keeps everything else in order. He said focusing on “making the main thing the main thing, which is God” helps him keep doing what the Lord wants him to do, no matter how many roles he carries.

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Where To Find Tim White And “Help”

Tim invited listeners to connect with him on social media at Facebook (Minister Tim White), Instagram (Tim White) and TikTok (Tim White). His album Help Live in Chicago is available now, with the single “Help” as a featured track. Erica closed the segment by calling him “our new homie” and encouraging fans to download the song everywhere they get music.