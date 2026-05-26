Money Monday: Jini Thornton’s Smart Grad Season Game Plan For Kids And Parents

Decide against taking on heavy college debt, including Parent PLUS loans.

Gap years can be valuable if planned with clear goals and expectations.

Involve students directly in college planning, even if family funds are limited.

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Graduation Season, Big Decisions And Bigger Money Questions

On a new Money Monday segment of Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, financial expert Jini Thornton tackled the money questions that come with graduation season. With high school and college seniors walking across stages, families are weighing college costs, gap years, work and what comes next. Jini joined Erica, who has two nieces graduating, to walk parents and students through real-world options that keep debt in check.

“Decide That Debt’s Not An Option”

When it comes to paying for college, Jini’s first advice was bold but clear: parents should decide that taking on heavy debt, especially Parent PLUS loans, is not an option. She encouraged families to start by only looking at schools that fit their budget, including two‑year colleges. Jini stressed that community college should not be seen as a downgrade but as a smart, lower‑cost starting point. The key is committing to stay within a realistic budget instead of stretching into loans that haunt both parents and students later.

Gap Years, Expectations And Putting It In Writing

For students who struggled through high school or are unsure of their next step, Jini said a gap year can be a great idea—if it is intentional. Parents and teens should clarify the plan in writing: Will the student work? How much will they save? For how long? She also challenged parents who are frustrated that their child “doesn’t get it” yet. Jini, whose own children are 31 and 35, said we must stop comparing this generation to how we grew up. That does not mean babying them, but it does mean clearly spelling out expectations, household responsibilities and performance standards so everyone knows their role.

When Money Is Tight, Tell The Truth And Involve The Student

Jini acknowledged that many parents feel too financially strapped to think about college at all. She urged them not to be ashamed of lower-cost options like two‑year schools, which give students valuable practice and flexibility. Sometimes limited money can be an advantage if parents are willing to fully research grants, aid and campus resources. Instead of hiding behind “I don’t have,” she said, tell the truth and “lean into your truth.”

Her biggest concern is seeing parents work frantically while kids “chill.” Colleges want to hear from students directly, not just their parents, so teens must have a seat at the table and share the heavy lifting.

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Working, Saving 10% And Using Job Benefits

For graduates heading straight into the workforce full‑ or part‑time, Jini said work is valuable even if the family does not need the money. Jobs build discipline and habits that young adults desperately need. She urged students to commit to saving at least 10% of every paycheck from the start. She also reminded them to research employer benefits thoroughly. Many companies help pay for education or offer life insurance and other perks, which can quietly move a young worker forward if they take full advantage.