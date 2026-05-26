Erica Campbell’s Love Talk: Why Real Love Has To Be Patient

Patience is essential in relationships, even with adult children and spouses.

Extending the same patience to partners as to children reflects biblical love.

Patience allows couples time to grow and work through challenges together.

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Learning Patience From Parenting And Moms

On a new Love Talk, Erica Campbell said thinking about her children reminded her that love does not work without patience. With kids, you do not get a choice; you must be patient while they grow, learn and make mistakes. She then looked at her own mother’s example and noticed that even with adult children, a parent’s love still has to be patient. For Erica, that showed patience is not a temporary phase of love—it is a permanent ingredient.

“Get It Right Or Goodbye” Is Not Biblical Love

Erica acknowledged how hard it is to stay patient when we want people to change and we want to protect our hearts from hurt, offense or rejection. In romantic relationships especially, many of us slip into a “get it right or goodbye” mindset. She challenged listeners by asking why we can extend patience to our children but not to our spouses. Scripture clearly says “love is patient,” she reminded the audience, even if that truth makes some people roll their eyes.

Patience While You Grow Together

Erica shared that she has many married friends and they have all faced moments when walking out of the house in frustration felt easier than working things out. She recalled one late‑night drive in a bathrobe after a rough conversation, only to have a friend talk her off the ledge and tell her to go back home because the streets are crazy. That moment underscored for her that patience is always part of the process, especially when you are still figuring out money, in‑laws, communication and your own emotional triggers. Growth as a couple takes time, and patience gives that growth space to happen.

Remember How Patient God Has Been With You

To shift our perspective, Erica invited listeners to think about how patient God has been with each of us. He has allowed us time to grow, forgiven us when we did our own thing, ignored Him and then ran back asking for grace. We may not want to love like that, she said, but that is the kind of love God designed. We can invent our own version of love, but it will not be God’s version and likely will not last “forever.”

The Beautiful Reward Of Patient Love

Erica said that when she spoke her vows, she meant them and truly wanted her marriage to last. For that to happen, love has to be patient as you grow together in how you handle money, people and each other’s flaws. None of us get it right every time, but God gives strength when we aim to love His way. Her final encouragement was simple: let your love try to be patient with the people you say you love, and trust that the reward of that patience will be beautiful.