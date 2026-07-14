‘The Power Of Possibility’ — Broadway Star Runako Campbell On Reimagining ‘The Outsiders’ Through A Black Woman’s Lens [Exclusive]

Source: J. Demetrie / Courtesy of Runako Campbell With seemingly endless crises competing for our attention, the mandate to “stay gold” is often easier said than done. The phrase, immortalized in S.E. Hinton’s classic novel The Outsiders and now sung nightly on Broadway in its Tony Award-winning musical adaptation, is a reminder to preserve one’s innocence, vulnerability, and hope against all odds. What does it actually mean to protect your light when the surrounding environment is defined by grit?

For Runako Campbell, actress and ensemble member in Broadway’s hit production of The Outsiders, answering that question is both a nightly artistic challenge and a daily personal practice. Performing in a show that mirrors the raw realities of socioeconomic struggle, trauma, and grief, Campbell is exploring what it means to remain soft in a world that demands armor. Speaking with MadameNoire, Campbell opened up about bringing a Black woman’s perspective to a historically white, male-dominated narrative, balancing the demands of a Broadway schedule, and her dedication to making her mark in the world.



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Finding a Place in the Brotherhood

The story of The Outsiders has captivated audiences for decades, largely due to its exploration of brotherhood, chosen family, and the friction between the haves and the have-nots—represented by the working-class Greasers and the affluent Socs. For generations of readers, the text has also been a staple of adolescent education.

Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. “I think I remember when I read it, I believe it was sixth grade,” Campbell recalls. “So I think anywhere from sixth to seventh grade, a lot of people start engaging with the material. And then the musical is just a way to like—we’re infusing singing and dancing, and tricks, and fighting—so I can see how it’s just such an engaging thing to want to be a fan of, you know?” Due to this deep-rooted nostalgia, the production has generated a passionate, multi-generational following that the cast connects with via weekly social media broadcasts. “It’s been really great! I think what’s unique about The Outsiders is that we do have a very excited fan base of mostly younger people,” Campbell says. “Really, people of all ages, but definitely there’s a large teenage crowd, early 20s crowd. So it’s just been cool to connect with them a little more directly. Obviously, I’m not a lead role, but even as an ensembleist in the show, everybody has a name, right? So, I play Ace. Another ensembleist, for example, might be named Steve. So they still get that FaceTime with us who might not have as much text on screen, but you can still get a little bit of our personalities. And it’s been great to kind of grow that relationship with the fan base.”

As “Ace,” Campbell occupies a unique space within the narrative. The original 1967 novel focuses heavily on young male dynamics, leaving a Black female performer to intentionally build her own historical and emotional context within 1960s Tulsa, Oklahoma. Rather than viewing the ensemble role as a limitation, Campbell treats it as a rich canvas for exploration.

“I think being not just a Black girl on stage, but a poor Black girl in Tulsa in 1967—I feel like that’s already so layered, so I have to take into account I’m looked at differently, not just because of the clothes that I’m wearing or because I have dirty shoes, but also because I’m Black.”

To honor that reality, Campbell injects nuance into every movement, offering a necessary intersectional perspective to the story’s themes of class warfare. “I always try to think about what that must have been like at the time, and I really try to channel all of those emotions—from the way that I walk, to the way that I carry myself, to the way that I seek protection from my friends. But also, I’m a little defiant with some of the ways that they talk, you know, as boys. I think it’s both. It’s like I crave community as somebody who doesn’t have a lot, but I also know that I will never fully fit in with them, given that I am a girl who will one day be a woman.”

Through this delicate balance of defiance and vulnerability, Campbell highlights the broader thematic lessons the show offers modern audiences regarding structural hardship and emotional maturity.

“It’s about the struggle between your chosen family and your social group, or staying true to yourself and your beliefs. Sometimes you’re in a group of people and you feel very influenced by them, whether or not you’d like to be,” she says. “I also think it’s about—it’s not as simple as good versus evil and right versus wrong. Sometimes it’s very complicated and layered, and I feel like the show touches on that as well. But I think one of my favorite things about it is it touches on the power of possibility. There are some people who might not think they deserve possibilities. There are some people that might not feel like they can dream bigger based [on] their given circumstances. I love that this show encourages you to not give in to those struggles and always, always try to see another side of your situation.”

Defending the Self Against the Machine Stepping into those heavy emotional spaces many times a week takes a toll, particularly when coupled with the intense physical demands of the production’s choreography. For Campbell, protecting her physical and mental well-being requires a strict boundary between her identity as an individual and her output as a performer.

“Sometimes it can feel like I truly live at the theater, which as you know, or as you may not know, it’s dark, it’s cold, you’re not getting a lot of vitamin D. I always try to have some kind of time outside every day if I can, for at least 20 minutes. I try to move my body for me when I’m not at the theater, because it’s obviously very important to train your body so that you’re not getting injured in the show. But I also think doing things like yoga and Pilates—just because I like how it feels—also kind of keeps my head clear.”

Now on her third Broadway production, Campbell emphasizes that discovering the necessity of a life disconnected from the stage was a learned behavior, important for escaping the consuming nature of the industry.

“I think just trying to keep as rich of a life as I can outside of the theater makes me feel like I’m a person, and not just a part of this machine that is a Broadway show, you know? I think it’s taken me about three shows in at this point—The Outsiders is my third show—to kind of understand how much I need to be resting, how much I need to try to see somebody who I don’t work with, to keep me feeling grounded.”



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