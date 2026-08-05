Why Some Friendships Must End | Love Talk

Jealousy and envy can quietly destroy long-standing relationships.

Be honest about unhealthy friendships instead of slowly distancing yourself.

Healthy friendships should be built on support, trust, and genuine happiness for each other's success.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Erica Campbell is reminding listeners that protecting your peace sometimes means letting go of friendships that no longer serve you.

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During a recent edition of the “Love Talk of the Day” on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, the Grammy-winning gospel artist shared a heartfelt message about recognizing when someone in your circle isn’t truly rooting for you.

Campbell began by celebrating the value of genuine friendships, saying she’s been blessed with lifelong friends who have stood beside her through both joyful moments and life’s toughest challenges. At the same time, she acknowledged that not everyone can celebrate another person’s success.

According to Campbell, jealousy and envy can quietly destroy even long-standing relationships.

She explained that there’s a difference between admiring what someone else has and believing they don’t deserve their blessings. In her view, those negative feelings make it difficult for someone to be a supportive friend.

Campbell recalled hearing Oprah Winfrey once say that it’s impossible to maintain a friendship with someone who is jealous of you, and she agreed with that perspective. She pointed to subtle behaviors that often reveal deeper resentment, including dismissive comments, minimizing accomplishments or constantly predicting failure whenever someone shares exciting news.

Instead of offering encouragement, Campbell said those individuals often respond with doubt or negativity, making them unsafe people to trust with your dreams or personal struggles.

She also warned listeners to pay attention to friends who gossip, expose private conversations or make indirect social media posts that seem aimed at people in their circle.

“If they have secrets that could destroy you and you eventually hear about it from someone else, they just weren’t your friend,” Campbell said.

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Rather than holding on to unhealthy relationships out of guilt or obligation, Campbell believes people should give themselves permission to step away.

She admitted that her approach may surprise some people. Instead of slowly distancing herself or blocking someone without explanation, Campbell said she’s actually called people directly to let them know the friendship had come to an end.

She joked that she likes her phone number too much to change it and doesn’t feel the need to hide from anyone. Instead, she’d rather be honest.

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When co-host Griff responded by saying many people could benefit from that level of honesty, the two landed on a phrase they both appreciated: “direct niceness.”

For Campbell, direct niceness means speaking the truth with kindness instead of pretending everything is fine while silently carrying hurt or resentment.

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She suggested that people can respectfully explain they’re growing in a different direction or that a particular season of friendship has simply run its course.

Campbell also encouraged listeners not to confuse mistreatment with loyalty. She believes healthy friendships should be built on support, trust and genuine happiness for one another’s success.

Her message was simple: everyone deserves relationships where they’re celebrated, protected and loved sincerely. When that no longer exists, it’s okay to move on with grace, honesty and what she now calls “direct niceness.”

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