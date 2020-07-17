Disney Announces Colin Kaepernick’s Docuseries That Focuses On Race And Social Justice

Colin Kaepernick has another deal under his plate!

The football star turned activist has inked a deal with Disney that will create projects focusing on race, social justice, and equity. The partnership will also spotlight Black and Brown content creators.

Journalist Jemele Hill is set to produce the docuseries to cover the last five years of his life.

I have always known Colin is on the right side of history and this is an opportunity to make sure history continues to always reflects that. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 6, 2020

Colin’s vision for this collaboration isn’t just about content, but empowerment. He was adamant that his work be surrounded by black and brown voices. It also was important for me to use my influence to elevate these voices, particularly inside of ESPN. I am truly grateful. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 6, 2020

ESPN shared the details in a press release:

The Walt Disney Company today announced an overall first-look deal with Colin Kaepernick’s production arm Ra Vision Media. The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and will provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers. The first-look deal will extend across all Walt Disney Platforms including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, and The Undefeated. Kaepernick will work closely with The Undefeated, which is expanding its portfolio across Disney, to develop stories from the perspective of Black and Brown communities.

This deal comes after the Netflix series Black & White, announcement with Kaepernick and Ava Duvernay

“The scripted six-episode series will dive deeper into Kaepernick’s early years as a black boy adopted into a white family, his transition into an NFL football star, and his work as a social justice activist.”

