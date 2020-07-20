Lecrae and John Legend Team Up For New Song Called “Drown” [VIDEO]

In his song about a need for comfort during trial, Lecrae speaks to the many tragedies we’ve seen across the globe throughout the past few years.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

From immigrant cages and natural disasters to gun violence and police killings, Lecrae sheds light on recent events using video and pictures behind a rainy scene where he’s figuratively captured as drowning in a video his new song called “Drown.” John Legend, who is not pictured in the visual but featured on the song, follows the rapper’s captivating lyrics about being on his last life line with a plea for a helping hand.

“Drown,” which comes from Lecrae’s forthcoming album Restoration, trail his two recent releases: “Deep End” and “Set Me Free,” both of which makes us hopeful for the album coming soon.

Check out the new music below…

DON’T MISS…

Lecrae Clears Up His Reaction To Pastor Calling Slavery A “White Blessing” [EXCLUSIVE]

7 Christian Hiphop Songs By Lecrae To Praise God To

Lecrae Says There Are 3 Types Of Gospel Artists

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: