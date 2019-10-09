CLOSE
7 Christian Hiphop Songs By Lecrae To Praise God To

When hiphop first came in the music scene it was labeled as negative and not accepted in the church, but times have changed because of many talented artists like Lecrae who is reaching the young hiphop lovers and connecting them to Christ through his amazing lyrics and catchy songs. He talks about the life of a Christian, but delivers it in a way to reach the masses in a modern way.

Check out 7 of our favorite songs by Lacrae to praise God to below in no particular order.

 

1. Worth It ft. Kierra Sheard, Jawan Harris

2. Tell The Word

3. I’ll Find You ft. Tori Kelly

4. Blessings ft. Ty Dolla $ign

5. Just Like You

6. Welcome to America

7. Cry For You ft. Taylor Hill

