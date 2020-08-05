George Floyd Hologram Memorial Launches At Sites Of Confederate Statues

Unbeknownst to many, George Floyd was honored not just with murals, tribute songs, and marches in his honor, but with a hologram that toured the country.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Change.org and the George Floyd Foundation officially launched “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project” in Richmond, Virginia, the capital of the Confederacy. Specifically, the hologram tour kicked off July 28 at the site of the former Jefferson Davis Confederate monument which was recently taken down by protestors.
“Since the death of my brother George, his face has been seen all over the world. Now by partnering with Change.org, the hologram will allow my brother’s face to be seen as a symbol for change in places where change is needed most.”
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
The hologram was designed by Kaleida Hologram Company and projected by a local Virginia company, Quince Imaging. It features a myriad of fireflies that form into George Floyd’s image with his name depicted in graffiti.
During the tour stop in Decatur, Georgia a muralist adorned the sidewalk with images of brutality victims including Breonna Taylor.
The mission of the George Floyd Foundation, created in Floyd’s hometown of Houston, is to “create access and participation in the areas of social justice education and advocacy, youth services, and workforce development.”“By partnering with organizations such as Change.org it demonstrates the Floyd family’s commitment to ensuring that George Floyd did not die in vain,” said Tezlyn Figaro, Senior Advisor at the George Floyd Foundation.
What do YOU think about the George Floyd foundation hologram???
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]
Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]
1. George Floyd Memorial FlyerSource:Brandon Caldwell 1 of 25
2. Mourner Near PortraitSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. Line Near Fountain Of PraiseSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. People Waiting Outside Fountain Of PraiseSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. Al Sharpton Holds Press Conference Outside Fountain Of PraiseSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. People Signing Guest BooksSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. People Outside Fountain Of PraiseSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. Art Acevedo Prays With A WomanSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. Mourners At The CasketSource:Getty 9 of 25
10. Mourners Viewing George Floyd's BodySource:Getty 10 of 25
11. Pray For America MaskSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. Mourners Pass By The CasketSource:Getty 12 of 25
13. Mourners Passing By George Floyd's CasketSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. People Holding Black Lives Matter SignsSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. People Posing Outside Fountain Of PraiseSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. Philonise Floyd SpeaksSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. Mourners Pass By George Floyd's CasketSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. Mourners Wearing George Floyd T-Shirts In His HonorSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. Woman & Daughter Wait To VIew CasketSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. Rev. Al Sharpton & Benjamin CrumpSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. Rev. Al SharptonSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. Pallbearers Moving George Floyd's CasketSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. George Floyd's CasketSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. Philonise FloydSource:Getty 24 of 25
25. Back Of George Floyd Memorial FlyerSource:Brandon Caldwell 25 of 25
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
George Floyd Hologram Memorial Launches At Sites Of Confederate Statues was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com